Overview of Dr. Susana Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Susana Gonzalez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Alma Medical Group Inc in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.