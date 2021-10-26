Overview

Dr. Susana Lapid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Lapid works at St Joann Home Care LLC in Rolling Meadows, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.