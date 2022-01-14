Overview

Dr. Susana Sixto-Rodriguez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Sixto-Rodriguez works at Rodriguez and Sixto Medical Association in West Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.