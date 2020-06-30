Overview

Dr. Susanna Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.