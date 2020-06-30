Dr. Susanna Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susanna Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chan is one of the most caring and best gastroenterologists in the South Bay! I and my sister have to see her every year so its not a one time rating!! Wouldn't go to anyone else!! PBurk Torrance
About Dr. Susanna Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1497794283
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
