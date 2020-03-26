Overview of Dr. Susanna Choi, MD

Dr. Susanna Choi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at CHOI SUSANNA MD OFFICE in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.