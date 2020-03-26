Dr. Susanna Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susanna Choi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Integrated Wellness Center10233 S Parker Rd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 805-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Choi is thorough, she has taken the place of a primary doctor because she deals with the whole woman. Her staff, having biomeridian has been a health saver for me. She is blunt, asks uncomfortable questions and I thank God she does.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1316006505
- Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Univerisity Of Colorado At Boulder
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.