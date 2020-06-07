See All Oncologists in Estero, FL
Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD

Oncology
3.7 (11)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD

Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Gaikazian works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Estero in Estero, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaikazian's Office Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Estero
    8440 Murano Del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 221-5402
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Colonial
    8981 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 938-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Neutropenia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 07, 2020
    Dr. G has been my Oncologist since September 2019 and has very supportive and caring through a very tough period in my life. She is always running late, but that is due to the time she spends with her patients. She will never leave your room unless she has answered every last question and you the patient completely understand the treatment/next steps/future. As a woman newly diagnosed with breast cancer, she spent a lot of time with me making sure I fully understood what it was going to take to be cancer-free. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor.
    About Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, MD

    • Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841209426
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    • Medical Oncology
