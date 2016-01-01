Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lansangan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD
Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Lansangan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lansangan's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group191 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 557-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lansangan?
About Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1780688036
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lansangan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lansangan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lansangan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lansangan works at
Dr. Lansangan speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lansangan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lansangan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lansangan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lansangan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.