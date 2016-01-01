Overview of Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD

Dr. Susanna Lansangan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lansangan works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.