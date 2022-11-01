Dr. Susanna Pantelyat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pantelyat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Pantelyat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susanna Pantelyat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
S Pantelyat MD PC2112 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 673-1498
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Pantelyat is an exceptional professional who's willing to look at the whole patient, and does not have tunnel vision. She questions everything to get to the root of the problem instead of blindly prescribing drugs. She assesses the lifestyle of the individual because neurology is extremely complex. A reviewer here mentioned she asked about her son's nutrition and was appalled because she didn't come to see a nutritionist. Well, sorry you don't want to hear it, but what a child eats and how they eat can absolutely contribute to their brain health and their neurological problems. Dr. Pantelyat correctly diagnosed me when I was in college. When every other doctor I saw diagnosed me with depression and pushed anti-depressants on me, Dr. Pentelyat took her time to ask me many questions about my life and lifestyle and family history and suggested I get bloodwork done to check my thyroid. If I was ignorant I could have been appalled at that and said "I don't need an endocrinologist!", but
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679669899
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
