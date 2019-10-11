Overview of Dr. Susanna Park, MD

Dr. Susanna Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at UC Davis Eye Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.