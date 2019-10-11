Dr. Susanna Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanna Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Susanna Park, MD
Dr. Susanna Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Park's Office Locations
Uc Davis Eye Center-lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center4860 Y St # 1700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-6602
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Park is the best, she performed a great surgery on my 3 year old daughter saving her life from cancer in the retin.
About Dr. Susanna Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902881972
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- YALE UNIVERSITY

