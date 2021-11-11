Dr. Ringeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susanna Ringeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Susanna Ringeman, MD
Dr. Susanna Ringeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They graduated from Lsumc-Shreveport and is affiliated with Northern Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Ringeman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ringeman's Office Locations
-
1
Winston Salem Office150 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 760-2240
-
2
Forsyth Eye Health and Surgery PC2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 204, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Regional Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ringeman?
Highly recommend! I got an appointment quickly for a problem. Staff was friendly. Was seen on time. Dr. Ringeman has a great bedside manner. Very pleased with my visit!
About Dr. Susanna Ringeman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1700097060
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- Lsumc-Shreveport
- Louisana State Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringeman works at
Dr. Ringeman has seen patients for Migraine and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ringeman speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.