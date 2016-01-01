Overview of Dr. Susanna Shin, MD

Dr. Susanna Shin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Shin works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.