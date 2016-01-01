Dr. Gatenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD
Overview of Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD
Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Gatenby works at
Dr. Gatenby's Office Locations
Pediatrics Medical Group10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427105246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
