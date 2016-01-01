See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD

Neonatal Medicine
3.0 (2)
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD

Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Gatenby works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gatenby's Office Locations

    Pediatrics Medical Group
    10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Down Syndrome
Circumcision
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Down Syndrome

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Susannah Gatenby, MD

    • Neonatal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • Female
    • 1427105246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gatenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gatenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gatenby works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gatenby’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatenby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatenby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

