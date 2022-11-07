See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susannah Hills, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Overview of Dr. Susannah Hills, MD

Dr. Susannah Hills, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Hills works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hills' Office Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale
    3050 Corlear Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Surgery Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Feeding Assessment Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neonatal Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Airway Difficulties Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2022
    My visit with my daughter was excellent very friendly atmosphere. Dr Hills was very nice and my daughter felt very comfortable around here. The video visit went well Dr Hills speaks in a way that you understand what's going on and that's good thing to me.
    Albert&Evianna — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Susannah Hills, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English
    • 1164633723
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susannah Hills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hills has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sleep Apnea and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hills. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hills.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

