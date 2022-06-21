See All Ophthalmologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD

Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Longmuir works at Susannah Quisling Longmuir, MD, PC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Longmuir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susannah Quisling Longmuir, MD, PC
    593 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2022
    She cares about us as a family & treats us with respect & understanding. She takes time to explain our conditions & we love her!
    Kerri Romagna — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497975874
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longmuir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longmuir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longmuir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longmuir works at Susannah Quisling Longmuir, MD, PC in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Longmuir’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Longmuir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longmuir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longmuir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longmuir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

