Overview of Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD

Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Longmuir works at Susannah Quisling Longmuir, MD, PC in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.