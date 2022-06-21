Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longmuir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD
Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Longmuir works at
Dr. Longmuir's Office Locations
-
1
Susannah Quisling Longmuir, MD, PC593 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 Directions (629) 219-7611
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Longmuir?
She cares about us as a family & treats us with respect & understanding. She takes time to explain our conditions & we love her!
About Dr. Susannah Longmuir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1497975874
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longmuir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longmuir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longmuir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longmuir works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Longmuir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longmuir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longmuir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longmuir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.