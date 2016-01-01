Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD
Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Uniformed Services University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Olnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Olnes' Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Center for Pediatrics2925 Debarr Rd Ste 230, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5021
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olnes?
About Dr. Susannah Olnes, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649358896
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Uniformed Services University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olnes works at
Dr. Olnes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.