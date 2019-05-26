Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Spiess works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiess?
outstanding! Listens and spends time with patient.
About Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1427076082
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicin
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiess works at
Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiess speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.