Overview

Dr. Susannah Spiess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Spiess works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.