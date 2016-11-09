Dr. Susanne Adamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Adamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susanne Adamson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY.
The Ob.gyn. Specialist LLC157 ROUTE 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 874-1114
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A friend recommended Dr. Adamson and her practice, and I'm so glad she did. Adamson was an amazing doctor to have from before I got pregnant (when I was anxious about how long it had taken) all the way through delivery. I trusted that she would make the best decisions for me and my baby, and she never made me feel bad for calling with some kind of paranoid question even on the weekends. She always answered kindly and thoughtfully.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1679646012
- UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Adamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Adamson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adamson speaks Spanish and Swedish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.