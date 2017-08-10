Dr. Susanne Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Archer, MD
Dr. Susanne Archer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Iha Obstetrics & Gynecology Domino's Farms4200 Whitehall Dr Ste 330, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 434-0477
St Mary Mercy Hospital19000 St Joes Pkwy Ste 100, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 743-4650
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Archer delivered my twins in Feb 2016, she was also the doctor on call when I delivered my daughter in June 2017. She was great during the delivery, she listened to me, she comforted me and she did an amazing job delivering my babies. I seen her at an OB appt also and she was great. Highly recommend Dr Archer.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1851360945
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.