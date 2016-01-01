See All General Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Susanne Warner, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Susanne Warner, MD

Dr. Susanne Warner, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Warner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Pancreatic Cancer
Liver Cancer
Gallbladder Removal

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Susanne Warner, MD

Specialties
  • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679786693
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

