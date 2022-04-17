Dr. Susanne Fix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Fix, MD
Dr. Susanne Fix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
COASTAL Neurology and Neurosurgery4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 320, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 517-7130
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Back surgery at L 4&5 done in February of 2022. Everything turned out perfectly. So happy.
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Fix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fix.
