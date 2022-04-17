Overview of Dr. Susanne Fix, MD

Dr. Susanne Fix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Fix works at Coastal Neurology & Neurosurgery in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.