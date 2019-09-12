Overview of Dr. Susanne Hewitt, MD

Dr. Susanne Hewitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Hewitt works at North Fulton Eye Center in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.