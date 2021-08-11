Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD
Dr. Susanne Lockhart, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University, Tx.
North Texas Dermatology Plano5805 Coit Rd Ste 203, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 769-8180Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Lockhart is very professional and very knowledgeable. I have been going to her for years and have no problems.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor University Medical Center-GME
- Texas Texas A&M University, Tx
Dr. Lockhart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockhart has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
328 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.