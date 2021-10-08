Dr. Susanne Prather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Prather, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susanne Prather, MD
Dr. Susanne Prather, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Prather works at
Dr. Prather's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Physicians To Women Ltd.1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 300, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 525-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prather?
Dr Prather was great. Staff very helpful and nice.
About Dr. Susanne Prather, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902910953
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prather has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prather works at
Dr. Prather speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Prather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.