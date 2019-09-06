Dr. Susanne Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susanne Ramos, MD
Overview of Dr. Susanne Ramos, MD
Dr. Susanne Ramos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos' Office Locations
Ralph L Green MD2323 Oak Park Ln Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-4443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramos is the type of special Doctor you never forget. If I had to choose one person to be on a deserted island with, I would pick her! She is SOOOOO knowledgeable that any problem you could run by her is met with comforting assurance and assistance. She is smart and notices things straight away. She is there by your side as much as humanly possible and her office staff are the best. I love her so much and will miss her now that I am through having 4 kids.
About Dr. Susanne Ramos, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780789834
Education & Certifications
- Lac&Usc Womens&Chldns Hosp
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
