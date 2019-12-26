Overview of Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD

Dr. Susanne Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY.



Dr. Roberts works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Eastchester, NY and Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Humerus Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.