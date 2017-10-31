Overview of Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD

Dr. Susanne Woloson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Woloson works at Northwest Vascular and Vein Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.