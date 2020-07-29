Dr. Suseela Atluru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atluru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suseela Atluru, MD
Overview of Dr. Suseela Atluru, MD
Dr. Suseela Atluru, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Dr. Atluru works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Atluru's Office Locations
-
1
Atluru OB/GYN & Associates18955 N Memorial Dr Ste 290, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 446-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atluru?
She delivered all 9 of my husband and my babies. She friendly and nice.
About Dr. Suseela Atluru, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1891776589
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Madras Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atluru has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atluru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atluru works at
Dr. Atluru speaks Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Atluru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atluru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.