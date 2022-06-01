Dr. Sushama Gundlapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundlapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushama Gundlapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sushama Gundlapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gundlapalli works at
Locations
-
1
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. G recently did my colonoscopy. Strongly recommend her for anyone looking for a GI doctor.
About Dr. Sushama Gundlapalli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1568401529
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundlapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundlapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundlapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundlapalli has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundlapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gundlapalli speaks Telugu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundlapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundlapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundlapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundlapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.