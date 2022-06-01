Overview

Dr. Sushama Gundlapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Gundlapalli works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.