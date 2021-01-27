Dr. Jasti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sushama Jasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sushama Jasti, MD
Dr. Sushama Jasti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Muenster Memorial Hospital, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Jasti works at
Dr. Jasti's Office Locations
Denton Oncology Center2900 N Interstate 35 Ste 111, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 380-8155
Osteopods Pllc800 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (940) 380-8155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Muenster Memorial Hospital
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jasti is a great doctor. The only thing I dislike about this is having to wait 30-40 mins in the room before seeing the Dr. and then it take 5 mins for interview of your history. I rather be hooked up and if there is a problem than talk after the treatments.
About Dr. Sushama Jasti, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780772277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
