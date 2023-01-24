Dr. Sushama Mody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushama Mody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sushama Mody, MD
Dr. Sushama Mody, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Arlington, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mody's Office Locations
North Jersey Rheumatology Associates312 Belleville Tpke Ste 3A, North Arlington, NJ 07031 Directions (201) 998-2800
Riverside Medical Group1425 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 998-2800
Riverside Medical Group Bayonne Nj Therapists & Psychiatrists Mental Health Specialists430 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 962-9519
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Mody for the past 4 years. I think she is a awesome Dr.
About Dr. Sushama Mody, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1760682173
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mody has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mody speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.