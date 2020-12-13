See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sushant Bandarpalle, DO

Family Medicine
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sushant Bandarpalle, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bandarpalle works at STJOHNSWELLCHILDANDFAMILYCENTER in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kourosh Michael Beral DDS Inc
    808 W 58th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1411
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    St John's Well Child and Family Center Inc.
    326 W 23rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1411
  3. 3
    St John's Well Child and Family Ctr Inc-manual Art
    4085 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1411
  4. 4
    St Francis Medical Center
    3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 301, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 541-1411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  Anxiety
  Asthma
  Obesity
  Polyuria
  Ringworm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2020
    always an excitement to see my doctor very professionally careful/knowledgeable with my health, compassionate and kind. its always a happy moment visiting him
    aj sales — Dec 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sushant Bandarpalle, DO
    About Dr. Sushant Bandarpalle, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    NPI Number
    • 1487073839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bandarpalle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandarpalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandarpalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandarpalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandarpalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandarpalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

