Dr. Bhat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kasturba Med College Indi and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery65 James St Ste G, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhat is very shy. You must draw him out. Ask questions, and he's caring, responsive, stays with you, shows test results, explains their meaning and what to expect from treatment. He seems more a medical researcher than a gregarious practitioner comfortable in his own skin. I like him, have confidence in him, and pleased with my selection. The women at the desk need more training and oversight. They border on rude and inconsiderate, treating patients as cattle rather than people.
About Dr. Sushanth Bhat, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396941126
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Med College Indi
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
