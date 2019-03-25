See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD

Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center

Dr. Kodali works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kodali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr Kodali is wonderful. In addition to his professional expertise and experience, he has a great "bedside" manner. Explaining options, procedures and risks. I recommend him highly. Most importantly he listens.
    NEW YORK, NY — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English
    • 1659455335
    Education & Certifications

    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

