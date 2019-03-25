Overview of Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD

Dr. Susheel Kodali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|University of California-San Francisco Medical Center



Dr. Kodali works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.