Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghunathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD
Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Raghunathan works at
Dr. Raghunathan's Office Locations
N Brunswick Family Practice1412 US HIGHWAY 130, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (848) 272-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raghunathan saved my 11 month old son’s leg. He was diagnosed with toxic synovitis by orthopedic and was being treated for 3 weeks with no improvement. We were worried about his leg, so went to see the doctor, she checked him and said he need immediate medical attention as his leg is getting weak. We rushed to hospital where after many tests he was diagnosed with Acute myelitis and started getting treatment. He is doing better now with lots of movement in his leg. She is very talented, perfec
About Dr. Susheela Raghunathan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144330689
Education & Certifications
- BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghunathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Raghunathan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Raghunathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghunathan speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghunathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghunathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghunathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghunathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.