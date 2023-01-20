Overview of Dr. Sushil Basra, MD

Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Basra works at Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C. in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Commack, NY and West Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.