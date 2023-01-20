Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
Dr. Sushil Basra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Basra works at
Dr. Basra's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Spine Specialists887 Old Country Rd Ste D, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 462-2225
-
2
Long Island Spine Specialists400 Montauk Hwy Ste 102, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 462-2225
-
3
Commack Office763 Larkfield Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-2225Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
West Hempstead Office565 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead, NY 11552 Directions (631) 462-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Special Needs Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basra?
I have been going to Dr. Basra since an injury in 2018 and then a new injury which aggravated my old injury. He has always taken the time to explain to me what exactly is going on and then using examples which can be easily understood. My appointments have never felt rushed and he has never tried to push a treatment that I did not agree with. When I was injured again in 2022, Dr. Basra sent me to the hospital and then followed up with me in the emergency room which helped as the emergency room did not have great quality of care and the plan of care they gave me was not helpful and totally different than what Dr. Basra planned. I continually recommend Dr. Basra to all my family and acquaintances that have a neck or back injury and I will continue to use Dr. Basra as well. His personality, knowledge and bed side manner are the reason I recommend him.
About Dr. Sushil Basra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1295948115
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basra works at
Dr. Basra has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basra speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.