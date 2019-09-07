See All Radiation Oncologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD

Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.

They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beriwal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    300 Halket St Ste 0745, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Mercy
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2019
    Dr. Beriwal is both kind and very smart. He is always willing to thoroughly explain procedures and make recommendations. He and his staff are terrific.
    T. K. — Sep 07, 2019
    About Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538139134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beriwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beriwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beriwal has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beriwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beriwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beriwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beriwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beriwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.