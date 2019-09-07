Dr. Beriwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD
Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beriwal's Office Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 0745, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beriwal is both kind and very smart. He is always willing to thoroughly explain procedures and make recommendations. He and his staff are terrific.
About Dr. Sushil Beriwal, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1538139134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Beriwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beriwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beriwal has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beriwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beriwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beriwal.
