Dr. Sushil Bhardwaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sushil Bhardwaj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-8500
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Fantastic ,very knowledgeable oncologist
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1427015098
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Jewish Hosp & Med Ctr
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
