Overview of Dr. Sushil Bhardwaj, MD

Dr. Sushil Bhardwaj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at BHARDWAJ SUSHIL MD in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.