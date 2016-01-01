Dr. Sushil Pakhrin, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pakhrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Pakhrin, DMD
Dr. Sushil Pakhrin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cleveland, TN.
Aspen Dental4335 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (844) 227-0836Monday6:30am - 11:00pmTuesday6:30am - 11:00pmWednesday6:30am - 11:00pmThursday6:30am - 11:00pmFriday6:30am - 11:00pmSaturday7:00am - 9:30pmSunday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356861298
Dr. Pakhrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pakhrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pakhrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pakhrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pakhrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pakhrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.