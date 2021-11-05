Overview

Dr. Sushil Rattan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Rattan works at ATA O MOSHYEDI MD in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.