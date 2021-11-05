Dr. Sushil Rattan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Rattan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sushil Rattan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Rattan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ata O Moshyedi MD PA7305 Hanover Pkwy Ste A, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rattan?
I was put at ease the moment I went into the office. The staff was pleasant and very professional. Dr. Rattan was great and was on top of his game - GI. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing GI services.
About Dr. Sushil Rattan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467427120
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Main Line Hospitals Lankenau
- Maulana Azad Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rattan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rattan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rattan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rattan works at
Dr. Rattan has seen patients for Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rattan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rattan speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.