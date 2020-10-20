Dr. Sushil Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushil Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sushil Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center CardioVascular Center, Cardiology800 Washington St # 70, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5939
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Tufts Medical Center
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Singh and in my opinion, one could not find a better cardiologist than Dr Singh. Obviously he is very intelligent, however, his personality surpasses his intelligent in that he treats you the way a doctor should treat you as a friend and with compassion.
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- Tufts Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
