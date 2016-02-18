Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD
Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations
Office3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Straight forward no fuss Doctor. I like Dr. Agrawal
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1396841250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
