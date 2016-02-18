Overview of Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD

Dr. Sushila Agrawal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Agrawal works at Office in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.