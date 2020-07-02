Overview

Dr. Sushila Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Dalal works at University Of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.