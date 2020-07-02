Dr. Sushila Dalal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushila Dalal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sushila Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Dalal works at
Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Crohn’s disease for 39 years and was having a bad flare. My suburban doctor was older and prescribing newer medication but really wasn’t experienced with them. I knew University of Chicago was a leader in treating inflammatory bowel disease and chose Dr. Dalal because she specializes in Crohn’s. Love her, her staff, the new offices in River East and the Orland location as well as the endoscopy location on campus. She is young, friendly and kind. I should have been going to Uof C all along. I have had good response to Humira and I am on the University of Massachusetts IBD AID diet. Try being very strict on that for a month. It certainly improved my inflammation. The only concern I have about U of C is they seem to want to put patients right on remicade. Even when I had a dramatic improvement on Humira/diet remicade came up again. I won’t rule it out, but I am very happy now with current med. Dr. Dalal is a wonderful person.
About Dr. Sushila Dalal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1508033234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dalal has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalal speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.