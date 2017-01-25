Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD
Overview of Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD
Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nakka's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Nakka to be very caring and engaging. She took the time to welcome my family member with me stating she encouraged family members to be involved with patient treatment. She was very thorough in her exam and took time to answer my questions. If it is determined I do have Lymphoma, I am thankful Dr. Nakka will be my Oncologist.
About Dr. Sushma Nakka, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871787036
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakka accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakka has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nakka speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.