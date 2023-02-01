Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemulapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD
Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vemulapalli's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - San Antonio Southeast3327 Research Plz Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 867-9908Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
quick and friendly staff. if problems arise the dr. is always quick to respond
About Dr. Sushma Vemulapalli, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154510790
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
