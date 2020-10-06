Dr. Sushmitha Gandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sushmitha Gandra, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Gandra's Office Locations
The Healing Kidneys Institute Of Houston150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 101, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (832) 241-9863Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
God gift to profession amazing doctor best in clinical care and patient management always available . All the staff love her .
About Dr. Sushmitha Gandra, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Birmingham University Hospital
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.