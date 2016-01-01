Dr. Jangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sushrut Jangi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sushrut Jangi, MD
Dr. Sushrut Jangi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Jangi's Office Locations
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Boston Office800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sushrut Jangi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Gastroenterology
