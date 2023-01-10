Dr. Boorla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sushruti Boorla, DO
Overview
Dr. Sushruti Boorla, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Boorla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists6300 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boorla?
Dr. Boorla is excellent
About Dr. Sushruti Boorla, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790097608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boorla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boorla works at
Dr. Boorla has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypotension and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boorla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boorla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boorla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boorla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boorla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.