Dr. Susie Chung, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Susie Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susie Chung, MD
Dr. Susie Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins University School Med
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
Susie N. Chung, MD, PA120 Sister Pierre Dr Ste 303, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The first time I went to see Dr. Chung she made me feel comfortable. She sat down with me and discussed my concerns. She was able to fit me in again to get my biopsy prior to have a hysterectomy. She is an excellent surgeon. She held my arm as I went under and made me feel so comfortable about my procedure. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susie Chung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912961871
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.