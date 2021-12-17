Overview

Dr. Susie Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at University of California Irvine Health Medical Group in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.