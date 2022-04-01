Overview

Dr. Susie Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at East Bay Center for Digestive Health Medical Associates, Inc in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.