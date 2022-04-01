Dr. Susie Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susie Ng, MD
Dr. Susie Ng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.
East Bay Center for Digestive Health Medical Associates Inc.300 Frank H Ogawa Plz Ste 450, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (510) 444-3299
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I’ve had multiple colonoscopies performed by Dr. Cohn over the years. She always takes the time to discuss any questions I have and is very experienced. I would not hesitate to recommend her
About Dr. Susie Ng, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Francisco
- UC San Francisco
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
